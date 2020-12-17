Von Behren, Verna A. (Koepp)

SAUK PRAIRIE - Verna A. (Koepp) Von Behren passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2020, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living in Baraboo, Wis.

She was born on Feb. 28, 1930, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Ivan and Angeline (Konkel) Koepp. Verna moved with her family to their farm on Koepp Road in Caledonia Township near Merrimac, Wis., where she attended Prairie du Sac High School. After high school she married Alan Von Behren Sr. Together they raised eight children in the Sauk Prairie area.

Verna enjoyed selling Avon for over 50 years. The highlight of her working life was working for the Don Philip State Farm Insurance Agency in Baraboo, Wis. Verna was a Girl Scout Troop leader and a member of the Sauk Prairie PTA when her children were young. She was a member of Homemakers clubs in and around Sauk Prairie, a member of Parents without Partners, Our Savior Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis., and First United Church of Christ in Sauk City, Wis.

Verna is survived by her children, Cecy Haines, Connie Harrison, Cathy (Kelly) Riley, Chris (Julio) Del Cioppo, Alan (Shari) Von Behren Jr., Anna Woods (Scott Davis), Debra Brickl, and Brad (Bobbi) Von Behren; 16 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 15 step-great-grandchildren. She is furthered survived by her brother, Donald (Caroline) Koepp; sister, Monnie Von Behren; sister-in-law, Eileen Koepp; and many dear nieces and nephews.

Verna was preceded in death by her parents:, Ivan and Angeline Koepp; former husband, Alan Von Behren Jr.; sons-in-law, Dean Harrison Sr. and Pete Haines; step-granddaughter, Susan Haines-Lewis; brother, Roger Koepp; brother-in-law, Dale Von Behren Sr.; and nephews, Dale Von Behren Jr. and Peter Koepp.

Due to COVID restrictions a private family service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, officiated by Pastor Bill Kapp, at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City, WI. While the service is private it will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/ptPr0HPKCXs. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date. Her cremains will be interred at Indian Farms Cemetery in Caledonia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Verna's name can be made to First United Church of Christ, 504 Madison Ave., Sauk City, WI 53583.

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living and Dr. Elizabeth Lownik for their wonderful care.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.