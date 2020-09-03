Helwig, Veronica K.

COLUMBUS - Veronica K. "Pete" Helwig, 96, of Columbus passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

Veronica was born the daughter of Louis and Christina (Freidel) Trapp on Oct. 23, 1923 in the township of Hampden. She was a graduate of Columbus High School. Veronica was married to Ernst Helwig on July 13, 1944 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol.

Veronica will be remembered as a great cook, and she enjoyed ceramics and gardening. She was devout in her faith and loved her family dearly.

Veronica is survived by her children: Diane Bleich, David (Ann) Helwig, Pam (Trent) Williams, and Pat; her sister Lucetta Hall; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ernst in 1997; daughter Marianne in infancy; brothers: Willis and Rupert; and sister Florence Frederick.

A memorial gathering will take place at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Columbus on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Garrett Kau officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery in East Bristol. Per the state mandate, the wearing of face coverings is requested.

Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health Center in Columbus or to the Columbus Nursing and Rehab Center.

Mom and Grandma – we will keep you in our hearts forever.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com