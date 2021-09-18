Guzman, Victor C. Jr.

VICTORIA, Philippines - Dr. Victor C. Guzman Jr. passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2021, in Victoria, Tarlac, Philippines. He was born in Victoria on April 6, 1929. Prior to returning to his homeland to retire, he lived in Portage with his family and was a physician for many years at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, serving the health care needs of the city's residents. He also served nearby communities around Columbia County. He was an avid gardener and fisherman. He spent many summers tending his backyard vegetable garden and fishing in his favorite fishing spots around Wisconsin.

Dr. Guzman started his new life as an immigrant in Brunswick, Maine, and began the pursuit of his medical career in the United States at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. He eventually settled in Wisconsin where he established his medical practice and later became a United States citizen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Tina (Faustina). He is survived by his children, Celia, Anna, Gladys (Robert), Irene, and Eric; and grandchildren, Jared and Mark Guiterrez.

The indelible mark he left on the lives of many relatives, friends and patients throughout his lifetime was immense. He will forever be remembered by those whose lives he touched with acts of generosity and kindness which he bestowed upon them unconditionally. He was blessed with loving relatives from a big extended family and revered by many friends here and abroad.

Due to the pandemic, funeral services were held privately on Sept. 9, in Victoria, Tarlac, Philippines.