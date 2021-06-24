Clark, Vincent R. Sr.

REEDSBURG - Vincent R. "Ray" Clark Sr., age 67, of Reedsburg, died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. He was born on July 26, 1953, in Mauston, the son of Ralph and Albert (Babcock) Clark. On Oct. 5, 1979, he was married to the former Debra A. Whitney. Ray enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching Western movies. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and his Miller High Life.

Survivors include three children, Vince (Jennifer) Clark Jr. of Reedsburg, Amy Clark and her fiancé, Russell Bowers, of LaValle, and Tom (Karli) Clark of Onalaska; seven grandchildren; his brother, Ralph "Poncho" Clark of Lyndon Station; his twin sister, Virginia "Kay" Bass of Mauston; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Debra, on May 7, 2019; his parents; and three siblings, Mary Jean Clark, Richard Clark and Sandy Strait.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at the EVERGREEN CEMETERY, in rural Mauston. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.