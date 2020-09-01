Derleth, Violet "Kim"

FOX LAKE - Violet, known by all as "Kim", Derleth previously of Fox Lake, Wis. died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 29, 2020 with her family by her side.

There will be a memorial gathering at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A celebration of Kim's life will follow at The Boat House in Fox Lake.

Born on February 19, 1942 in Waupun, Wis., Kim grew up in a family with five siblings and loving parents Henry and Violet. She was the perfect mix of both her parents. She had the drive and success of her father and the composure, love and insight of her mother.

Kim was married on Feb. 22, 1969 to Lawrence Hussli (divorced in 1994) and had two daughters, Heather and Heidi, who meant the world to her. She taught them so many life lessons; Heather a magnetic personality and the gift of embracing, encouraging and helping others fulfill their dreams, with Heidi following in her footsteps into the teaching profession.

Kim had a larger than life personality that was infectious; she made people smile and feel better about themselves when they spent time with her. She was filled with determination to achieve or acquire what she desired, she was fearless in her pursuits.

Kim was committed to a life of public service as an educator/coach in Wautoma, Berlin, Juneau and Dodgeland from 1963 to 1983, school board member for the Beaver Dam Unified School District as well as an administrator for the Beaver Dam Junior High School and Beaver Dam High School from 1983 to 2000. Her life's work was dedicated to the lives of young people and her efforts made a positive impact on countless lives. Kim was a real people person and was always full of life. The daily contact with students was the most fulfilling aspect of her work. Kim was an amazing role model to countless people as she was able to break through so many barriers that were in place for women in the work world.

As a native to Beaver Dam, she was a proud and devoted member of the community. After her retirement in 2000 from education, Kim continued her contact with students by supervising student teachers and teaching graduate classes at Marian College. She also returned to selling real estate in the Beaver Dam area. She was a true believer in the idea that the education process goes on for life!

In 1995, she moved to Fox Lake and lived in the family cottage on the lake. She was always drawn to the water and thoroughly enjoyed the lake life and all of her Fox Lake friends. Although in the last few years of her life, she became a shadow of the woman she once was, her legacy will still live on for many years to come! For the past year, she has been living in Green Bay to be closer to her daughters.

Those who loved her were there for her every step of the way. Kim treasured her close relationships with her friends but especially with her daughters, siblings and nieces/nephews. She had a bond with them that was filled with love, support and compassion, Kim is survived by her children; Heather Hussli and Heidi Hussli (Amir Nouri) and grandson Kurosh Nouri; her siblings Melody, Hank, and Linda Derleth her dear friends Nancy Conley and Ann Murphy She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Violet and her sister Carol and brother Frank.

She raised her children to believe anything was possible. A favorite memory is riding on the back of her convertible with our towels flying behind us making us feel like superheroes; when you were our superhero. You are finally at peace and it's now time to let your towel fly!

A quote that Kim lived her life by:

"The question isn't who's going to let me; it's who is going to stop me." – Ayn Rand

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to: Beaver Dam Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

PO Box 98, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.