Violet Rose Schmidt

Nov. 4, 1928 - March 29, 2022

BEAVER DAM - Violet Rose Schmidt, 93, of Beaver Dam, went to heaven on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Northview Heights in Juneau.

The visitation will be at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The funeral service will follow at the church on Saturday at 12:00 noon with Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wisconsin.

Violet was born on November 4, 1928, in Green Lake County to Albert and Eva (Ruenger) Schmidt. She married Raymond C. Schmidt on June 25, 1948. She attended Beaver Dam High School. She worked at Weyenberg Shoe Factory for 20 years, but her greatest career was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Violet was a member of St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, where she served as a member of the Ladies Aid, Mission Aid, and OWLS. She was also a member of the Beaver Belles Homemakers and Beaver Dam American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and doing needlework.

Violet is survived by her children: Karen (Jack) Arfstrom of Rubicon, WI, Alan (Jeanne) Schmidt of Waupun, WI, Dianne (Tim) Haase of Miamisburg, OH, Donna (Jerry) Fenske of Beaver Dam, WI, and Gary (Sharon) Schmidt of Burnett, WI. Violet is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Rachel (Lee) Schomberg, Aaron (Rachel) Arfstrom, Sara (Robert) Brechbiel, David (Alexandria) Haase, Venessa Haase, Jubilee (Michael) Berardinis, Jared (Tamera) Fenske, Jessica Toole, Kerry (Steve) Westra, Bethany Schmidt, Derek Schmidt. Violet is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Emmitt Schomberg, Gavin, Jaxon, and Hunter Arfstrom, Ellie and Cayden Brechbiel, Lyla Berardinis, Bryson Fenske, Zane and Fox Toole, and Brandon, Austin, and Amber Westra. Violet is further survived by her brother Lawrence (Phyllis) Schmidt and sister Alberta Ellis. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond in 1983, three brothers: Milton (Mary), Carlton (Pat), and Donald, and three sisters: Myrtle, Muriel (Lorence) Schuster, and Marilyn (Billie) Schmoldt.

Memorials may be given to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.