Vinz, Violet S.

REEDSBURG - Violet Selma (Luetkens) Vinz, of Reedsburg, age 97 years, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Sauk County Health Care Center. She was born on Aug. 26, 1923 at the family farm house south of Loganville, Township of Westfield, Sauk County. She was the daughter of August and Emma (Koenig) Luetkens. Violet was baptized on Sept. 23, 1923 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Loganville by Pastor Steckhart. She attended church school there and also Prairie View School. On April 10, 1938, she was confirmed by Pastor G. Meyer and on Aug. 1, 1974 was married to Cecil Vinz, by Pastor John Pingel, all at St John Lutheran Church in Loganville. Violet worked at various jobs over the years, but was mainly known as a caregiver, having worked at the old Reedsburg Memorial Hospital, Snyder Nursing Home and for private individuals in their homes for over 33 years. She was also instrumental in starting and organizing the Luetkens and Koenig family reunions, which we continue to this date! She has remained a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Loganville all these years. She enjoyed her role as a greeter at her church services and tied many quilts for the church mission projects.

Survivors include her nephews: Fred (LaVonne) Reinecke, Rock Springs; Jerome (Kathy) Reinecke, Eau Claire; Dennis (Jean) Leutkens, Reedsburg; Pastor Richard Lauersdorf, Jackson; and nieces: Betty (Dennis) Adcock, Rockford, Ill.; and Carol Baumgarten, North Freedom; along with numerous great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Cecil Vinz, in 1982; her sisters: Clara (Martin) Baumgarten, Norma (Oscar) Reinecke and Louise Luetkens, and brother Gerhard "Barney" (Elda) Luetkens; nephews and nieces; Lois (Richard) Strobel; Lyle (Lorna) Baumgarten; Charlene Lauersdorf and David Baumgarten.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Loganville with Pastor Tim Anderson officiating. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 12 noon until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Loganville, or St. John Cemetery Fund. Violet's family wishes to thank the staff of the SCHCC for their caring and kindness during her stay with them.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.