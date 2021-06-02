Zimmerman, Violet Yvonne (Phippen)

BARABOO - Violet Yvonne (Phippen) Zimmerman, age 87, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, Wis. She was born in LaRue, Wis., on Oct. 3, 1933, to parents Emmett and Margaret (Kosin) Phippen.

On June 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, Willard "Willie" Zimmerman, in Baraboo, Wis. They had five children, whom she adored, and she was devoted to her family.

She graduated from Reedsburg High School. She was a member of the Homemakers, president and member of the VFW Auxiliary Parshall-Cummings #2336, Girl Scout Troop Leader, and longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church. The family cabin was her favorite place to be besides home with her family. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, watching birds, painting, making jewelry, ceramics, fishing, spending time with family, playing cards, and reading.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Heidi); daughters, Pamela Zimmer, Sheryl (Steve) Michaelson, and Teresa (Michael) Browning; daughter-in-law, Lisa Zimmerman; siblings, Philip Phippen and Frank Phippen; grandchildren, Joshua Zimmerman, Baraboo, Wis., Emmett Zimmerman, Madison, Wis., Caroline Zimmerman, Wisconsin Dells, Wis., Zachary Browning, Martinsburg, W.Va., Lucas Browning, Martinsburg, W.Va., Ethan Zimmerman, Baraboo, Wis., and Carson Zimmerman, Baraboo, Wis.; great-grandson, Silas Graves, Charleston, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Willard; son, Patrick; her parents; and siblings, Harry Phippen, Cora Platt, Henry Phippen, Marvin Phippen, and June Phippen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo.

A funeral service will be on Monday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, Baraboo, with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation taking place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.