Virginia Fenske
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Fenske, Virginia Harriet "Ginny"

BARABOO - Virginia Harriet "Ginny" Fenske, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Oak Park Place. Virginia, daughter of Ora and Clara (Peck) Brickner, was born March 21, 1937, in Madison. Ginny worked at Industrial Coils for many years, but later in her working career she cleaned homes in the Baraboo area. In her retirement she worked in the laundry department of St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo for 10 years. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, gardening, making cards and crafting.

Survivors include her loving children, Russell (Laura) Fenske, Gary (Cheryl) Fenske, Sandy Feigl, Jeff (Patti) Fenske, Chris Achenbach, and Jim Fenske; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by special friends, Bonnie (Charlie) Eastman.

Ginny was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, Baraboo. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the start of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Baraboo, Wis.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Jun
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave, Baraboo, WI
Jun
8
Burial
Walnut Hill Cemetery
WI
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family. Was a very good friend and neighbor to our Mom and Dad. With Blessings
Gehrke family
June 6, 2021
I worked with ginny at the meadows. So sorry for your loss.
Brenda Eckelberg
Work
June 5, 2021
