MAYVILLE - Virginia F. Feucht, age 97, of Mayville passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center-Washington County.

Due to the current health restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton with the Very Rev. Fr. Richard J. Stoffel presiding. Burial will take place at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Nenno.

Virginia was born the daughter of Frank J. and Emma M. (Breuer) Bruckert on October 31, 1923 in the township of Herman. She was united in marriage to George J. Feucht on November 4, 1942 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Nenno, Wisconsin. With her husband George, they farmed in the township of Herman for over 24 years and also worked at Libby's Canning Factory for 12 years. She was a member at Resurrection Catholic Church. Virginia was also a member of the Happy Herman Homemakers for 40 years. She also enjoyed her time with the Mayville Senior Center and volunteered with the Iron Ridge Golden Youth Club. Virginia was also a member of the Allenton American Legion Auxiliary.

Virginia is survived by her children- Dorothy (Jerome) Hagen of Horicon, Phyllis (Rodney) Radloff of Mukwonago, Susie Boehlen of Allenton, Joanne (Larry) Greuel of Herman Township, Mary (Steve) Roecker of Mayville, Marvin (Melanie) Feucht of Herman Township, and Mike (Sheri) Feucht of Rubicon. Her daughter in law- Wendy Feucht of Herman Township. Her 29 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Her sibling and siblings in law- Eugenia Bruckert, Rita Bruckert, Rosie Henning, and Marion Krieser. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, son Frank, son in law Richard Boehlen, grandson Rick Boehlen, brothers Peter, Gilbert, Ralph, Raymond (infancy), Joseph (infancy) Bruckert, sister Helen Giese, sister in law Theresa Bruckert, brothers in law Ken Krieser, Eli Henning, and Harvey Giese.

Memorials may be directed to Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com