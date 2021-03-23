Menu
Virginia Feucht
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Feucht, Virginia F.

MAYVILLE - Virginia F. Feucht, age 97, of Mayville passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center-Washington County.

Due to the current health restrictions a private family Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia will take place at Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton with the Very Rev. Fr. Richard J. Stoffel presiding. Burial will take place at St. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Nenno.

Virginia was born the daughter of Frank J. and Emma M. (Breuer) Bruckert on October 31, 1923 in the township of Herman. She was united in marriage to George J. Feucht on November 4, 1942 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Nenno, Wisconsin. With her husband George, they farmed in the township of Herman for over 24 years and also worked at Libby's Canning Factory for 12 years. She was a member at Resurrection Catholic Church. Virginia was also a member of the Happy Herman Homemakers for 40 years. She also enjoyed her time with the Mayville Senior Center and volunteered with the Iron Ridge Golden Youth Club. Virginia was also a member of the Allenton American Legion Auxiliary.

Virginia is survived by her children- Dorothy (Jerome) Hagen of Horicon, Phyllis (Rodney) Radloff of Mukwonago, Susie Boehlen of Allenton, Joanne (Larry) Greuel of Herman Township, Mary (Steve) Roecker of Mayville, Marvin (Melanie) Feucht of Herman Township, and Mike (Sheri) Feucht of Rubicon. Her daughter in law- Wendy Feucht of Herman Township. Her 29 grandchildren and 61 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Her sibling and siblings in law- Eugenia Bruckert, Rita Bruckert, Rosie Henning, and Marion Krieser. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, son Frank, son in law Richard Boehlen, grandson Rick Boehlen, brothers Peter, Gilbert, Ralph, Raymond (infancy), Joseph (infancy) Bruckert, sister Helen Giese, sister in law Theresa Bruckert, brothers in law Ken Krieser, Eli Henning, and Harvey Giese.

Memorials may be directed to Resurrection Catholic Church in Allenton.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy to the family of Ginny Feucht. It was a pleasure knowing Ginny at the Senior Center. She was always so friendly and kind (and lucky). The Center won't be the same without her!
Helen Schaumberg
Acquaintance
March 25, 2021
Our deepest sympathy from Robert and Jeanne (Sternat) Valesh.
Jeanne Valesh
Family
March 25, 2021
Sorry for your loss Virginia was a great lady with a great family
Lawrence Feucht
March 25, 2021
Please accept condolences from Mary Pat and Mike Peters Family. Our prayers include the Feucht Family especially now.

Sincerely, Mike and Mary Pat Peters

Mike Peters
Neighbor
March 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe and Mary Zwirlein
Friend
March 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and prayers to the family of Virginia Feucht from Tony and Mary Feucht family.
Tony and Mary Feucht
Family
March 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Our Deepest Sympathy to the whole family
Dennis and Sue Feucht
Family
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Ginny was a great lady so hard working always smiling.
Rita Staehler Staehler
Family
March 22, 2021
