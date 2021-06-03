Hammond, Virginia A. "Ginger"

APPLETON - Virginia A. "Ginger" Hammond, age 91, of Appleton, Wis., went to live eternally with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on July 25, 1929, in Ashland, Ala. She was the daughter of Cecil and Lydia Jenkins. After she graduated high school, Ginger went on to receive a degree in business administration. After graduating from this program, she went to work at the Thomas Jefferson Hotel in Birmingham, Ala., as an administrative assistant to the manager of the hotel. On a weekend in Panama City, Fla., she met a young pilot in training, John R. Hammond, who was headed off to Korea and whom, upon his return, she later married. Ginger was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Having been a stay-at-home mother for most of her children's growing up years, her greatest pride came from having raised three successful children into adulthood. She always made sure that her children awoke to a wonderful homemade breakfast and that they arrived back from school to a delicious homemade treat, like warm gingerbread and whipped cream. Ginger was a woman of strong faith and had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Appleton for over 50 years. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, read, cook, play bridge and golf. Ginger liked to relax at night with a good book while sipping on her beloved Jack Daniels.

Though she spent most of her adult years in "the North," she was never very far from her Southern roots. She maintained her Southern accent and her love for good old fashioned iced "sweet tea," and enjoyed preparing and eating wonderful Southern foods. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John R. Hammond; and her children, Ann Raabe (Doug Johnson) of Evansville, Wis., Eric (Debra) Hammond of Plymouth, Minn., and Mark (Judy) Hammond of Peachtree City, Ga. She is further survived by her sister, Margaret Walker; and her grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Raabe, John and David Hammond and Mitchell and Cooper Hammond. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Lydia Jenkins; and three of her four siblings, Joyce Napier, Sarah "Tippy" Stephens and Charles Jenkins.

The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Willow Lane Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care of Ginger.

There will be a visitation at the FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH CHAPEL (325 E. Franklin St., Appleton, WI 54911), prior to the funeral service on Saturday, June 5. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. David Farina will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Appleton (714 N. Owaissa St., Appleton, WI 54911). In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Ginger's name. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association online tribute page directly at http://act.alz.org/goto/Virginia_Hammond.