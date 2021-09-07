KRAMAR, Virginia "Ginny" Ruth (Meives)

PHILLIPS - Virginia "Ginny" Ruth (Meives) Kramar, 79 of Phillips, WI, formerly of Portage, WI, passed away on August 31, 2021. Ginny was born on November 21, 1941, in Ladysmith, WI, to John and Ruth Meives.

She grew up in Phillips on the family farm and graduated from Phillips High School. She attended Taylor County College for 2 years then went to Oshkosh to finish her Bachelor's Degree in Education for Teaching. She taught at Random Lake Grade School for a few years when she met the love of her life, Richard Kramar. They married on June 11, 1966. After marriage, she taught at the Hawkins school before they moved to Portage. While in Portage, she taught for the Portage School District for over 30 years and she was Principal of Pacific School for several years. While residing in Portage, they had two children, Reuben and Cynthia. She retired from teaching and then moved back to Phillips in 2003. During retirement, she enjoyed being out in nature, whether sitting and watching the birds at the feeders or the deer frolicking in the pasture. She also enjoyed going out in the boat for rides and to fish. She volunteered for the Price County Commission of Aging, where she drove new found friends to appointments for over 17 years. She was actively involved with her church, St. Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church, where she served on the CCW committee, and as a sacristan. In her leisure time, Ginny enjoyed watching her sports. Whether it was the Brewers, the Packers, the Bucks, the Badgers or the local sport teams. Her family knew this and would do anything for her as she would do anything for them. Ginny enjoyed to travel, whether locally or far away, with the last being the best, seeing Old Faithful.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Kramar of 55 years; two children, Reuben (Wilma) Kramar of Phillips, and Cynthia of Colby; six grandchildren, Reuben Jr (Victoria) Kramar of Stanley, Timothy Kramar and Kelly Burkart of Cadott, Susan (George) Hardy of Phillips, Catherine Barnhart of St. Cloud, Mn, Quinn Kramar and his fiance Alison Gayman of Dodgeville, and Elizabeth Winters of Colby. She is further survived by three siblings, one brother, Dale (Karen) Meives of Phillips, and two sisters Lorraine (Lloyd) Stunkel of Kennan, and Margaret (Larry) Grant of Clayton; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth Meives.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 9, 2021, at St. Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church, W9485 State Highway 8, Catawba, WI 54515, with Father Gerald Hagen officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service starting at noon with Mass of Christian Burial beggining at 1pm. Inurnment will be in the Kennan Cemetery following the service. Heindl Nimsgern Funeral and Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.

A huge thank you goes out the Yellowstone National Park personnel that assisted and did everything that they could.