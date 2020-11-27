Krause, V. Doris

RANDOLPH - Virginia Doris Krause, age 91, of Randolph, Wis., died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2020, of Covid-19 related complications at the Randolph Health Center, Randolph, Wis.

Doris was born May 28, 1929, in Randolph, to Hiram and Della (Rhode) Cheney. She lived on the street where she was raised, Tamarack Street, for almost her entire life. She graduated from Randolph High School in 1947. On June 28, 1947, fresh out of high school, she married Paul F. Krause at her parents' home in Randolph.

In the early years of their marriage, Paul and Doris traveled around the country for vacations, nearly visiting all of the 48 contiguous states.

Doris worked for many years at the former Rockwell Manufacturing plant in Randolph, as a window maker. During layoffs, she worked for the former Continental Manor in Randolph as an aide. She finished her working career at Breuer Metals in Beaver Dam.

Doris loved to shop throughout her life, going from store to store to find many bargains, which she shared with her family, especially her grandchildren. Christmas and Easter were huge holidays for her as she shared her shopping treasures. She was very generous to others and donated clothes, shoes, and jackets to others in need. Doris was an excellent cook and shared this gift with her family and many others. She will be well remembered for her baked beans, cauliflower/broccoli salad, punch, grasshoppers, pink squirrels, and German potato salad. She spent countless hours peeling potatoes in her kitchen and the kitchen at the Randolph United Methodist Church, with her dear friend, Kay Tietz. Doris provided food for the many salad luncheons and dinners that the church has had over the decades, and people were thrilled to be able to eat the German potato salad and Kay's potato salad. Patrons would ask for bread to wipe clean the slow cooker that the German potato salad was made in, it was so delicious.

Doris was an astute follower of politics her entire life. She always exercised her right to vote and enjoyed watching news shows and interviews dealing with politics, especially in her later years. She was a strong proponent of women's rights, workers' rights, as a long time Union member, and the rights of all people. She was always inclusive and accepting of others.

Doris was a member of the Randolph United Methodist Church and joined the Church as a child and was confirmed there. She was also a longtime member of the Randolph United Methodist Women and held the position of treasurer for many years. She took pride in being an active member of the Church.

Doris is survived by two sons, Brent (Leah) Krause, Sun Prairie. and Lind Krause, Ripon; four grandchildren, Dustin Krause, Milwaukee, Jordan Krause (Lydia Christianson), Milwaukee, Molly Krause (John Carney), Minneapolis, and Taryn (Rob) McKinley, Brown Deer; and great-grandchild, Aniya McKinley. She is further survived by nephews, David (Betty) Dauman, Mike (Judy) Dauman, and Brian (Michele) Dauman; and nieces, Karen (Joe) Braker, Mary Larson, Gail Tiedt, Sue (Dale) Drunansky, and Lisa (Greg) Stacey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2001; parents, Hiram and Della Cheney; sister, Vivian "Fritz" Schoenrock; two brothers-in-law, Dwaune Dauman and Robert Schoenrock; nephew, Larry Dauman; an infant grandson, Brandon Krause; and other relatives and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the burial service will be private, with Pastor Francois Russell of the Randolph United Methodist Church as officiant. The family would like to thank the Randolph Health Center for their loving care these past few years. The Randolph Community Funeral Home is serving the family

Save lives. Wear a mask.

