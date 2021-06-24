Olson, Virginia M.

MAUSTON - Virginia M. Olson, 73, of Mauston and formerly of Kendall, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Fairview Nursing Home, Mauston. She was born on July 19, 1947, to Walter and Ila (Higgins) Russell. On April 8, 1966, she was united in marriage to Donald L. "Buckshot" Olson. He preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 2005. In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed gardening and could grow just about any type of flower; she loved animals, was an avid fisherman and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Virginia would often volunteer at the local nursing homes providing musical entertainment. She was gifted in playing a variety of instruments. During the last four years, Virginia has resided at the Fairview Nursing Home and dearly enjoyed her time there.

She is survived by her children, Ronald N. Olson of Elroy, Donna L. Olson of Tomah, and Dolly (Tim) Fleming of Mauston; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, with one on the way. She is further survived by two brothers and their spouses, as well as many stepchildren and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a son, Donald Jr.; and a daughter, Judy.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 22, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Main St., Hustler, WI. Pastor Cathleen Morris officiated. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Township of Fountain. Relatives and friends were invited for a time of visitation on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.