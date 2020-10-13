Rediske, Virginia D.

JUNEAU - Virginia D. Rediske, age 102, of Juneau, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

Virginia Donna Hilgendorf was born on the family farm in the Town of Oak Grove, Dodge County, Wis., on April 9, 1918. She was the daughter of John and Gertrude (Schrap) Hilgendorf. Two of her great-grandfathers were among the founders of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau, where she was a life-long member. At St. John's, Virginia taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, belonged to St. John's Ladies Aid, and was the oldest member of the church. Virginia attended St. John's Christian Day School and was a 1935 graduate of Juneau High School.

On Nov. 23, 1946, she married the love of her life, Franklin Rediske, in Baltimore, Md., where he was stationed while assigned to the Army Counter Intelligence Corp. She returned home and surprised her family with the news. Virginia was employed as a secretary for attorney August Kading in Juneau for several years, then worked for the US Soil Conservation Service in Fond du Lac. Later, Virginia accepted a position as a secretary in the Dodge County District Attorney's office in Juneau, retiring in 1983. She always enjoyed her work as a legal secretary.

Virginia and Franklin owned and operated Hilgendorf Hardware in Juneau for 30 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and close friends. Playing bridge was Virginia's favorite pastime, and she belonged to several bridge clubs in Juneau and Horicon. She developed many cherished friendships through bridge and continued playing until the spring of this year.

Virginia's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving children, Carla (Donald) Rahn of Columbus, Gail (John) Hartman of Juneau, Sharon Dent of Johnson Creek, and John (Janet Freeze) Rediske of Baltimore, Md.; grandchildren, Gregory (Milena Badjova) Rahn, Benjamin (Natalie) Rahn, Bryan (Sarah) Rahn, Natalie (Patrick) Stolzman, Leah Hartman, Olivia Meier, Alexandra Dent, Madeline (Luke) Severson, and Chloe Dent; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many other family and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Howard Hilgendorf of Milwaukee.

She was able to stay at home through the care she received from her family and her dedicated caregivers, Sally Schaefer, Lori Dobbratz, Wendy Zirbel, and Carolyn Birr.

Services are private and burial will be at Juneau City Cemetery.

If desired, donations in Virginia D. Rediske's memory may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Juneau.

