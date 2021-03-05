Kotek, Viva

MOUNDVILLE - Viva Marie Kotek left this earth for a new life on March 3, 2021, just shy of her 95th birthday. She was born on April 13, 1926, the daughter of George Richard and Emma Mamie (Leek) Mountford, on the original 1850 family homestead in Moundville settled by her great-grandparents, William Thomas and Hanna (Hill) Mountford, who emigrated from Burslem, Staffordshire, England, on Sept. 9, 1848. Animals were an important part of her entire life, and they responded to her love in remarkable ways. Even at an early age she would ride her horse to grade school, send the horse home, who would return unaccompanied to pick her up at the end of the school day to carry her home.

She married Herbert Edmond Meyer on Jan. 2, 1943, at her family homestead. Together, they managed the Louis Meyer Sunnyside Dairy that serviced Portage with milk and dairy products. Later, she worked at the former Silver Spur restaurant South of Portage and the Portage Hosiery.

In 1956, she married Elmer Bert Kotek on April 20, at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. Together, they purchased the David and Inez Jacobson farm in Moundville, which was her home up to the time of death. They hobby farmed and raised Buckskin horses and were active showing and training horses and active in the International and Wisconsin Chapter of the Buckskin Assn.

The farm provided a home and refuge for all sorts of animals that became pets, including abandoned dogs, cats, goats, a domesticated pig named Porky, and even an injured robin that responded in remarkable ways to her care and love, each with a story as provided by family members visiting her in her final hours: like Ranger, the German Shepherd who traveled hours by train from Iowa and protected Terry and Steve from getting disciplined by Viva for horse playing and accidentally knocking over a crate of 12 dozen eggs; like Red the Irish Setter hunter, who spent hours guiding Elmer's Allis tractor back and forth across the fields; like Lady the abandoned German Shepherd, who carved a den in the hillside for a new litter of pups; like goats Snickers and Almond, who followed everyone around the farm and one of which was found on top of the hood of Richard's freshly repainted 63 Chevy; like Porky, who greeted and frightened the salesman standing at the inside of the storm door of the house; or like Tyke, Mindy, Buddy, Lucky, plus many cats who provided love and companionship to her.

She is survived by two children, Richard (Nancy) Meyer, Stoughton and Endeavor, and Terry (Linda) Meyer, Madison; and five grandchildren, Andrea (Michael) Thomas, Stoughton, Heather (Tom Verbergt) Meyer, Portage, Aaron Meyer, McFarland, Derek (Barbara Metzler) Meyer, Madison, and April (Tom Hamil) Meyer, Johnson Creek. She is further survived by five great-grandchildren, Zachary and Mikayla Thomas, Stoughton, Mitchell (Cyridyan Kreuziger) Wolfgram, Beaver Dam, Jada, daughter of April Meyer, and Kyah Meyer, daughter of Aaron Meyer; and former daughter-in-law, Jean (Ken) Kabele, Portage.

She was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Elmer Kotek; sons, Timothy Herbert and Stephen Dean Meyer; great-granddaughter, Emma Thomas; brother, Wayne; and sister-in-law, Ruth Mountford.

She leaves behind many relatives, friends, and neighbors, all of whom have been a part of her incredible life, with special love to Ruth Jones, Linda Orness, and Delores Schehr.

In heaven, the family is sure, she will be put in charge of all the animals that need care and love.

Until we meet again – Love from all.

The family extends its thanks to Dr. Blohm and all the wonderful folks at SSM Hospice that have provided care and support.

Due to COVID, no service will be held. A memorial service may be held at a later date to celebrate her life.

The Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is servicing the family.