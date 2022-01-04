Vick, Waldamar J. "Bill"

FALL RIVER - Waldamar J. "Bill" Vick, 90, a resident of The Meadows of Fall River and formerly of Columbus passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.

Waldamar was born the son of Carl and Arletta (Broderdorf) Vick on Oct. 3, 1931 in Columbus. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Bill was married to Donna Lee on June 6, 1959 in Marshall, Wis. He was employed for over 40 years with Fall River Foundry. After retirement, Bill enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and was an avid supporter of the many sports in Columbus and Beaver Dam.

Bill is survived by his sons, Steve Vick of Columbus, Randy (Teresa) Vick of Columbus, Terry (Amy Olson Gunderson) Vick of Beaver Dam, and Kevin (Leann) Vick of Columbus; four grandchildren, Kim (Lance) Bradley, Ty Vick, and Hannah and Henry Vick; two great granddaughters, Leah and Zoe Bradley; siblings, Delmar (Carol) Vick of Columbus, Donna Stegner of Beaver Dam, Norbert Vick of Beaver Dam, and Joan Marks of Columbus; sister-in-law, Judy Vick of Columbus; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna in 2005; brother, Wilbert; and his sisters, Bernadine Zuehlke and Jeannette in infancy.

A visitation will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Columbus on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Rev. Benjamin Zuberbier will officiate. Interment will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus with military honors to be conducted. The Vick family kindly asks that those in attendance please wear face coverings.

Memorials may be directed to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus or to Hillside Homecare and Hospice in Beaver Dam.

The Vick family wishes to thank the staff at the Meadows of Fall River and Hillside Homecare and Hospice for all their care and support.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.