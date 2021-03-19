Frey, Walter "Wally" Sr.

BEAVER DAM - Walter "Wally" Frey Sr., 76, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Marvin's Manor in Waupun.

He was born on June 4, 1944, to the late Clarence and Loraine (nee Ganz) Frey in Okauchee, Wis. Wally was united in marriage to Linda Lininger in March of 1988. He worked as a farmer for many years. Wally then worked for the Dodge County Highway Department until retirement. He loved cooking and grilling and grilled at many events in Beaver Dam. Wally enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those Wally leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three children, Stephanie Frey, Darlene (Jason Aschebrook) Albert, and Walter Frey Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four sisters, June Pagenkopf, Dolores Albrect, Gloria Lauresdorf, and Viola (Harlan) Hanken; a brother, Clarence (Mary) Frey; five sisters-in-law, Eileen Kranz, Donna Draheim, Karen (Larry) Niceler, Ella Zak, and Jean Ann Lininger; three brothers-in-law, Gary (Cheryl) Lininger, Tom (Marty) Lininger, and Michael Lininger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Wally is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Wendy Frey; four brothers, John Frey, Ervin (Mary) Frey, Elmer Frey, and Lavarne Frey; and five brothers-in-law, Clarence Pagenkopf, Howard Albrect, Walter Lauresdorf, Richard Kranz and David Draheim.

A memorial service in remembrance of Wally will be held at a later date.

