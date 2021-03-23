Reusch, Walter

BARABOO - Walter Reusch, age 100, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Madison. Walter, son of Frank and Ida (Eschenback) Reusch, was born Nov. 29, 1920, in Merrimac. He was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School. Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from Dec. 10, 1942, until his honorable discharge on Nov. 22, 1944. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Thurow; she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 1961. Walter was a lifelong farmer in the Merrimac area. On Aug. 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Delores Ruth Owens; she preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2004. Walter loved the outdoors, especially traveling and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Glen Reusch, Vicki Busser, Gloria Voight and Janet Herbert; nine grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marjorie and Delores; children, Karen Johnson and Gail Fecht; and his grandson, Carl Fecht Jr.

Private family services will be held at Redlin Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac.