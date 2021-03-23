Menu
Walter Reusch
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sauk Prairie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI

Reusch, Walter

BARABOO - Walter Reusch, age 100, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Madison. Walter, son of Frank and Ida (Eschenback) Reusch, was born Nov. 29, 1920, in Merrimac. He was a graduate of Sauk Prairie High School. Walter proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from Dec. 10, 1942, until his honorable discharge on Nov. 22, 1944. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Marie Thurow; she preceded him in death on Oct. 3, 1961. Walter was a lifelong farmer in the Merrimac area. On Aug. 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Delores Ruth Owens; she preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2004. Walter loved the outdoors, especially traveling and hunting.

He is survived by his children, Glen Reusch, Vicki Busser, Gloria Voight and Janet Herbert; nine grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Marjorie and Delores; children, Karen Johnson and Gail Fecht; and his grandson, Carl Fecht Jr.

Private family services will be held at Redlin Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Merrimac.



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 23, 2021.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gloria and Janet -- Extending my sincere sympathy. I very clearly remember attending Walt & Delores' wedding back in 1964. I believe they had my parents, Arlene & Elmer, stand up with them during the ceremony. I also remember all the VERY GOOD TIMES the four of them enjoyed, and I bet they're glad to all be together once again! Walt was a REALLY great guy!
Sharon Mylrea
March 23, 2021
I've missed Walter over the last several years due to working 3rd shift. I always enjoyed conversations with him when he was out and about in the backyard. I felt especially honored to hear about some of his stories from the European theatre during WWII. I had a special admiration of his tale of entering a vacate building and finding a German soldier eating utensils and still warm food plated at the table. Much respect Walter. Until we meet again my friend.
Dan Wech
March 23, 2021
