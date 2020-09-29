Bartol, Wanda

BEAVER DAM - Wanda D. Bartol, age 100, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Eagle's Wings in Beaver Dam.

Wanda was born on Aug. 7, 1920 in Princeton, Wis., the daughter of John and Angeline (Novitske) Coda. She was united in marriage to Victor Bartol on Aug. 14, 1943 in Liberal, KS. Wanda lived in the Milwaukee area and worked at St. Luke's Hospital for many years. After Victor's passing, she moved to Beaver Dam. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, and she loved praying and going to church on Sunday mornings. She enjoyed playing Solitaire and sending birthday cards to her family members right on time.

Wanda is survived by her children, David (Ana Lucia) Bartol of Minnesota and Kathleen (Michael) Ponik of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Colin (Kelli) Bartol, Pedro Bartol, Andre Bartol and Joseph (Tanya) Ponik; great-grandchildren, Viktor and Hans Tries, Aiden Bartol, Gus, Monty and Rosalind Ponik; brother, Ben Coda of Cudahy; sister-in-law, Inez Coda of Waupun; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; granddaughter, Carolyn Tries and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Wanda will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Fr. Michael Erwin will serve as celebrant. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee at a later date.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.