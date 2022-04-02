Menu
Wanda Faye Bauman
ABOUT
Reedsburg Area High School
FUNERAL HOME
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr
Reedsburg, WI

Wanda Faye Bauman

July 10, 1938 - March 30, 2022

MAUSTON - Wanda Faye Bauman, 83, of Mauston, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Gunderson Health Care in LaCrosse.

Wanda was born July 10, 1938, in LaValle, WI, to the late Philip and Evelyn E.L. (Burgess) Decot. She was a 1956 graduate of Reedsburg High School. On May 28, 1969, she married Eugene Ross Bauman in Galena, IL. He preceded her in death December 15, 2010.

Wanda enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, birdwatching, and canning just about anything.

Survivors include her children: Darrel (Jan) Bauman of Weyerhauser, Pastor David (Margaret) Bauman of Baraboo, Jesse (Joann) Bauman of Mauston and Delia (Tim) link of Fond du Lac. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sisters: Donna Herritz of Reedsburg and Leah May of Milwaukee; her best friend, Donna Kay McCoy of LaFarge; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband Eugene, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra Pearl and a brother, Wayne Decot.

A celebration of Wanda's life will take place at a later date. Burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle.

Faber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by WiscNews.com on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
