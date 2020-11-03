Meier, Warren H.

REESEVILLE - Warren H. Meier, age 73, of Reeseville, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

There will be a private gathering for immediate family at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A public viewing will be at LOWELL CEMETERY on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from approximately 12 noon to 12:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery with the Rev. Sandra Schieble officiating.

Warren Harold Meier was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Beaver Dam on Jan. 17, 1947, to Harold and Ruth (Priepke) Meier. He was born into his Christian faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Cambria. Warren married Susan Brigowatz at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Beaver Dam on Sept. 22, 1984. He worked his entire life as a crop farmer in the Town of Elba. On top of maintaining his farm, Warren also worked at various places, including Mid-State Equipment in Columbus, Maly Implement and Waupun Equipment, both in Waupun, as well as the Walmart Distribution Center. Warren was the repair man for all of his neighbor's farm machinery, as well as the go-to guy for good conversation. His shop was the gathering place for many. Warren loved country music and music from the 50s and 60s. He was also a dedicated Barn Show listener. Warren's shop is filled with old signage that he collected over the years, and he also attended tractor shows where he really admired the old classic John Deeres. He enjoyed deer hunting and watching the Packers and Brewers. Warren was a very kind and caring person. He loved his family and was very proud of them.

Warren is survived by his wife, Susan of Reeseville; children, Dean Meier of Beaver Dam, Jennifer (Daniel) Kessenich of Rio, and Kim Meier (Wade Wilber) of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Jesse Meier, Riley, Chloe, and Hoyt Kessenich, and Spencer Abfall; brother, Russell (Dolly) Meier of Harris, Iowa; sister, Sara Meier of Motley, Minn.; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Bernadette.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.