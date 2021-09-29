Strike, Wendy

BARABOO - Wendy Strike, age 55, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the LIVING HOPE CHURCH in Baraboo with the Rev. Dave Bauman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Wendy was born March 29, 1966, the daughter of Arvey and Arlene (Seitz) Smith. She was united in marriage in 1993 to Jerry Strike. Wendy enjoyed watching birds and raising flowers. Friends and family were huge parts of Wendy's life, and she loved being the bright spot in people's lives.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; son, Jacob; daughter, Courtney; mother, Arlene; and sisters, Cora (Frank) Hoffman, Dawn (Todd) Hanson and Dodee (Larry) Geist. She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Toby Smith.