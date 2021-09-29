Menu
Wendy Strike
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Picha Funeral Home - Lake Delton
120 East Adams Street
Lake Delton, WI

Strike, Wendy

BARABOO - Wendy Strike, age 55, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. at the LIVING HOPE CHURCH in Baraboo with the Rev. Dave Bauman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Wendy was born March 29, 1966, the daughter of Arvey and Arlene (Seitz) Smith. She was united in marriage in 1993 to Jerry Strike. Wendy enjoyed watching birds and raising flowers. Friends and family were huge parts of Wendy's life, and she loved being the bright spot in people's lives.

Wendy is survived by her loving husband, Jerry; son, Jacob; daughter, Courtney; mother, Arlene; and sisters, Cora (Frank) Hoffman, Dawn (Todd) Hanson and Dodee (Larry) Geist. She was preceded in death by her father; and a brother, Toby Smith.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
LIVING HOPE CHURCH
Baraboo, WI
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Living Hope Church
Baraboo, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Picha Funeral Home - Lake Delton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry Jerry, Jacob and Courtney for your sadness. I loved being around Wendy, she always put a smile on my face. We are sending prayers.
Chuck & Sandy Misicka
Friend
October 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of your mother's (wife's) passing. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Laura Moffit
Other
October 1, 2021
Jerry, We are very sorry to hear about your loss.
Scott & Robin Sindicic
September 30, 2021
Deepest sympathy to you and all the family. Prayers to you all
Sandy Washburn Anstett
September 29, 2021
