Nehls, Wilfred P. "Will"

LEBANON - Wilfred "Will" P. Nehls, 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Wilfred Percy Nehls was born on July 16, 1938 in the Town of Emmet to Percy and Deloris (Mueller) Nehls. On Aug. 18, 1962 he married Shirley Kintopp at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Will was a dairy farmer in the Watertown area and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon and the Lebanon Sportsman Club.

Will is survived by his wife Shirley Nehls of Watertown; four children: Laury (Marvin) Schmidt of Beaver Dam, Ken (Sarah) Nehls of Horicon, Mark (Barb) Nehls of Watertown, Neil Nehls of Watertown; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Bradley (Jenny) Schmidt and children Hunter, and Abigail; Matthew (Becca) Schmidt and children, Mackenzie, Natalie, and Oaklee; Amanda Schmidt, Kyle Schmidt; Zachary (Amy) Nehls, Samuel Nehls, Christian Nehls; Nicole (Cody) Perkins and daughter Kaylee; Heather Nehls; brother, Clyde (Beverly) Nehls of Watertown; sister, Carol (Jim Baade) Bohlman; step-father, Lloyd Kling; sister-in-law, LouAnn; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Carter Schmidt.