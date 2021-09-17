Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Willard "Bill" Drew
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV

Drew, Willard Leroy "Bill"

MESQUITE, Nev. - Willard Leroy "Bill" Drew passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Bill was born in Portage, Wis., on March 8, 1945, to Willard and Vinnie (Stowell) Drew.

He graduated from Oxford High School, Oxford, Wis., in 1963. Bill served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam twice. His love of his family was the most important part of his life. Second to that he loved traveling from Alaska to Florida on his motorcycle. After the move to Nevada he took up jeeping and enjoyed our mountains and desert.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Todd and Scott (Julie) Drew; stepdaughter, Lisa Moore; grandson, Gunnar Drew; granddaughter, Josselyn Orth (Justin); great-grandson, Landon Orth; nieces, Dawn and Melissa; and nephew, Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; and brother, Gary.

Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at the VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 350 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Ste. 702, Mesquite, NV. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.



Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
10:00a.m.
VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
350 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Ste. 702, Mesquite, NV
Funeral services provided by:
Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy. I graduated with Bill from Oxford High School, at which time we were friends
Mary Lou (Lloyd) Byers
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results