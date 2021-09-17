Drew, Willard Leroy "Bill"

MESQUITE, Nev. - Willard Leroy "Bill" Drew passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Bill was born in Portage, Wis., on March 8, 1945, to Willard and Vinnie (Stowell) Drew.

He graduated from Oxford High School, Oxford, Wis., in 1963. Bill served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam twice. His love of his family was the most important part of his life. Second to that he loved traveling from Alaska to Florida on his motorcycle. After the move to Nevada he took up jeeping and enjoyed our mountains and desert.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jan; sons, Todd and Scott (Julie) Drew; stepdaughter, Lisa Moore; grandson, Gunnar Drew; granddaughter, Josselyn Orth (Justin); great-grandson, Landon Orth; nieces, Dawn and Melissa; and nephew, Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy; and brother, Gary.

Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. at the VALLEY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 350 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Ste. 702, Mesquite, NV. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.