Cummings, William J. "Bill"

BARABOO - William J. "Bill" Cummings passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital, with family by his side. William, son of Raymond and Marcella (Sullivan) Cummings, was born Aug. 19, 1929. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1947; while in high school he earned the golden glove in boxing. On Feb. 18, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marcella "Sally" Payne; she preceded him in death on Sept. 5, 1976. In March of 1983 he was united in marriage to Patricia "Pat" Behnke; she preceded him in death. Bill was a dairy farmer his entire life. In his free time he enjoyed playing euchre and bowling at the Elk's Club where he was a lifetime member. Bill was a member of the OWLS, Sauk County Fair Board, the Knights of Columbus and served on the Town of Delton Board for many years; he was also a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Survivors include his loving children, Gary (Pam) Cummings, Colleen (Tom) Fehrenbach, Kathy (Dennis) Coleman and Mary (Stuart) Williams; grandchildren, Patrick (Kim), Katie, Megan (Travis), Erika (Adam), Tim (Carmen), Dan (Becca), Jim, Jennifer (Chad), and Scott (Taylor); 17 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Shawn Cummings. He is also survived by step-children, Denise, Dennis and Sandy; brothers, Ken (DuVonne), Jerry (Rosie) and Riley (JoAnn); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Sally and Patricia; special friend, Perk Robinson; son, Billy Cummings; infant daughter, Carmen; his granddaughter, Tracy; and his brothers, Jack (Lorraine) and Tom (Lorraine).

A private Mass for family will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 26 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in the Commercial Building at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or St. Clare Meadows Care Center. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Jill, April and Brenda, who allowed him to live at home the past year, Dr. Krszjzaniek, St. Clare Meadows Staff and the St. Clare Hospital ER Staff, Dr. Hanson and nurses, Lisa and Kelsi, and staff on 2 West for the incredible, compassionate care he received his final days. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.