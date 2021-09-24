Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" Fredrick
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street
Portage, WI

Fredrick, William Charles "Bill"

ROCKFORD, Ill. – William Charles "Bill" Fredrick, age 70, of Rockford, Ill., passed away with his loving wife, Marianne, by his side, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born on March 27, 1951, in Endeavor, Wis., the son of William J. H. Fredrick and Jean S. Fredrick. He married Marianne Niedermeier on June 21, 2019. Bill worked as a salesman for Quietwoods RV in Janesville. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, caring for his squirrels, hummingbirds, and going on vacations.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marianne Fredrick; mother, Jean Fredrick; sisters, Marilyn Fredrick and Denise (Joe) Chapman; children, Todd (Torry) Fredrick, Billie Jo Fredrick, Sherri (Kyle) Lohn, and Stacy Fredrick; two stepchildren whom he loved like his own, Gabby (DJ) Niedermeier and Jonah Niedermeier; several grandchildren, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, William J. H. Fredrick; brother, Robert D. Fredrick; and his nephew, Jason W. Fredrick.

Memorial services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, Wis., on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Stateline Cremations, Loves Park, Ill., (www.statelinecremations.com) and Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) are assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Sep
29
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
430 West Wisconsin Street, Portage, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home - Portage.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.