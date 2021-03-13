Menu
William Vande Hey
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
248 South Ludington Street
Columbus, WI

Vande Hey, William R.

COLUMBUS - William R. Vande Hey, age 74, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born to William and Doris (Kelly) Vande Hey on Nov. 24, 1946, in Newport News, Va. During his high school and college years he excelled in wrestling. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1974. William was a sales representative and co-owner of Locke Bros. Inc., Brookfield. He loved golfing and time spent hunting at his cabin. He loved playing cards, working on projects with his best friend, Tom Lay, and gardening. He had a lovely sense of humor, was a deep thinker, and his blue eyes were so expressive. He will be missed so much.

Survivors include his son, Timothy (Connie) Vande Hey of Columbus; his daughter, Laura Vande Hey of Madison; five grandchildren, Emma Andreasson (Julian Boucher), Oskar Andreasson, Jake Podrasky, Lauren (Brandon) Stebbins and Peyton (Abigail) Podrasky; five great-grandchildren, Teagan, Nora, Lydia, Piper and Maverick; two sisters, Cathy (Bill) Stowers of Merrimac and Deborah (Nick) Derth of Monroe; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jim.

A memorial will be held at a later time this summer. We encourage you to share your online condolences at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus (920) 623-5850



Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Jensen Funeral & Cremation - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tim and Connie, and Laura, You are in my thoughts and prayers. I know when you spoke of him, your Dad was truly an inspiration to you. It was nice that we all 'crossed paths,' kind of a Portage connection. Joe
Joe Hilgendorf
March 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss, it´s been a very long time since I have seen Bill. Spent a vacation in Mexico City with Bill and his family in the 50´s. Lots of time together in the early 60´s when my parents and Bill´s parents owned the Cloverleaf supper club in Portage.
Daniel Brunt
March 16, 2021
