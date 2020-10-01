Hildebrand, William "Bill"

BARABOO - William "Bill" Hildebrand, age 84 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. He was born in Manitoba, Canada on June 27, 1936 to parents Bernhard and Helena (Wall) Hildebrand.

Bill was raised on the family farm in Manitoba and helped run that farm until it was sold. He spent many years working in the oil field and in the construction industry. He spent his remaining years driving semis across the U.S.

He spent time raising and showing horses. His favorite thing in most recent years was his grandkids. His whole life he loved being around animals. In recent years, without animals of his own, he loved sitting by the river and watching the geese. He came to the U.S. in the 80's, and after meeting his future wife Mary, he never returned to Canada. They married on Jan. 24, 1987 and raised their two children on a farm outside North Freedom. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo for the last 20+ years.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; brothers, John, Ben, Fred, and Henry; and sisters, Annie, Helen, Mary, Dorothy.

He is survived by his children, Mariah Hildebrand, Adam (Phylicia) Hildebrand, Jacque Hildebrand, Bernie Hildebrand; grandchildren, Addison, Owen, Lora, Kyle, Emily, Max, Tyler; sisters, Jessie and Catharine; as well as other family and friends in Canada and the U.S.

Thanks to the staff of St. Clare Hospital and St. Clare Meadows for making him comfortable in his last days there. Memorials can be made out to the family.

A graveside service will be taking place. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.