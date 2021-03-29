Krueger, William A. "Bill"

BEAVER DAM - William A. "Bill" Krueger, 73, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, of natural causes.

Bill was born April 9, 1947, in Stoughton, Wis., son of Paul and Leona (Ludwig) Krueger. He worked for Kirsh Foundry, Weyenberg Shoe Factory and Bay Shore Apartments until his retirement. He was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Judy Krueger of Beaver Dam; nephews, Alex Timm of Madison and Tony (Georgette) Timm of Beaver Dam; nieces, Wanda Timm of Oshkosh and Jackie (Joel) Halverson of Stoughton; great-niece, Lacey (Joshua) West; great-grandniece, Jolene; great-grandnephews, Elijah and Sebastian; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Ruth, Patricia, Rosemary and Joane; and two brothers, Richard and Paul.

No formal funeral services are planned at this time.

