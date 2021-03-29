Menu
William "Bill" Krueger
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Krueger, William A. "Bill"

BEAVER DAM - William A. "Bill" Krueger, 73, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, March 25, 2021, of natural causes.

Bill was born April 9, 1947, in Stoughton, Wis., son of Paul and Leona (Ludwig) Krueger. He worked for Kirsh Foundry, Weyenberg Shoe Factory and Bay Shore Apartments until his retirement. He was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his sister-in-law, Judy Krueger of Beaver Dam; nephews, Alex Timm of Madison and Tony (Georgette) Timm of Beaver Dam; nieces, Wanda Timm of Oshkosh and Jackie (Joel) Halverson of Stoughton; great-niece, Lacey (Joshua) West; great-grandniece, Jolene; great-grandnephews, Elijah and Sebastian; other relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Ruth, Patricia, Rosemary and Joane; and two brothers, Richard and Paul.

No formal funeral services are planned at this time.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I first knew Bill as the custodian of Bay Shore Apartments. He was always a pleasant, yet a quiet man. I then knew him from First Lutheran Church. I would see him walking down the streets of Beaver Dam and seeing him always made me smile. My sympathies to his family and friends. Bill is now whole again and living in his Heavenly home. RIP, Bill!!!
Bonnie Daniels
Friend
March 31, 2021
Although I did not personally know Bill, I would see him walking all over town. Never did talk to him and honestly, had no idea who he was. After reading his obituary, I realized, Bill was like family and I never knew it until now. You see, Bill's sister Ruth and her husband, Alex Timm are my Sponsors....I grew up with them and their children Alex, Tony and Wanda.
Alex, Tony, Wanda and family I'd like you to know that, although Bill is gone, he still walks with all of you, for you are a part of him. Therefore, he lives on through you. #flyhighangelbill Love forever, Robert and Michele Sumnicht
Bob & Chele Sumnicht
Family Friend
March 31, 2021
I've always enjoyed seeing Bill out walking, whatever the weather...he was the most active guy in the neighborhood and would stop to talk whenever our paths crossed...he was the nicest guy and will certainly be missed...
my condolences to his family..
Julie Novander
Neighbor
March 29, 2021
My condolences to his family. When ever I seen Bill I would always say hi.
keith Livingston
Neighbor
March 28, 2021
