William McCormick

McCormick, William J. "Bill"

RACINE - William J. "Bill" McCormick, age 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at his residence. William was born in Reedsburg, Wis., on April 12, 1936, son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Condon) McCormick.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Bill and his wife, Janet, at St. Edward's Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave, Racine, WI, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward's Catholic Church or the Eagle's Nest have been suggested.

Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 10, 2020.
