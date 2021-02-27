Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William McSorley
ABOUT
Portage High School

McSorley, William J. "Bill"

ST. PETERSBUG, Fla. - On Feb. 24, 2021, William J. "Bill" McSorley passed away from a massive stroke, which he suffered the previous week.

Bill graduated from Portage High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He lived in St. Petersburg, Fla., and is survived by his wife, Lynette; and two sons, James and Danny. He is also survived by his sister, Juli (New York, N.Y.); and brother, Tom (Brussels, Belgium). He was the youngest son of Jack and Elaine McSorley (both deceased) and was predeceased by his sister, Patricia.

A wake and funeral Mass will be held in St. Petersburg. Please remember his family in your prayers.


Published by WiscNews.com on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I was a colleague of Bill during our time at Houghton, Taplick & Co. in Madison, WI. I always got along with Bill and knew him as a good friend and comrade during our time together at the firm. I was sorry to hear of his passing and will include his family in my thoughts and prayers
Mark Olson
Work
February 21, 2022
Prayers for you on this one year anniversary of your husband and your boys father. May Good Memories of the past make your heart heal through this time. Love ya, Susie
Susan Skala
February 21, 2022
So sorry to read about Bill. We played basketball together. Bill was a great man and a great hoops player.
Paul Schweke
School
February 12, 2022
I remember Bill from out time together at Houghton, Taplick & Co., CPA's in Madison, WI. He was a wonderful colleague and friend during that time. I was very sorry to hear of the news of his passing. I will keep his family in my prayers during this difficult time.
Mark Olson
March 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you, your boys and your extended family. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with you at this time and in the future. If you should need anything or just someone to talk to , I am here for you. With my deepest sympathy , Susan Skala
Susan Skala
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results