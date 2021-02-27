McSorley, William J. "Bill"

ST. PETERSBUG, Fla. - On Feb. 24, 2021, William J. "Bill" McSorley passed away from a massive stroke, which he suffered the previous week.

Bill graduated from Portage High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He lived in St. Petersburg, Fla., and is survived by his wife, Lynette; and two sons, James and Danny. He is also survived by his sister, Juli (New York, N.Y.); and brother, Tom (Brussels, Belgium). He was the youngest son of Jack and Elaine McSorley (both deceased) and was predeceased by his sister, Patricia.

A wake and funeral Mass will be held in St. Petersburg. Please remember his family in your prayers.