Menu
Search by Name
Menu
WiscNews.com
WiscNews.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Michel
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Michel, William O. "Bill"

BEAVER DAM - William O. "Bill" Michel, 60, passed at his home on Dec. 13, 2020.

Bill was born in Milwaukee on May 19, 1960, the son of William and Audrey (Jaehnke) Michel. He attended St. Stephen's Lutheran School in Beaver Dam where he was confirmed in his faith in 1974, and later on taught Sunday Bible School. He attended high school at Northwestern Preparatory School, graduating in 1978. He graduated from Northwestern College in 1983 and then attended the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary from 1983 - 1986. He started working at Beaver Dam Community Hospital in their IS Department in 1987, and worked there until 2013.

Bill is survived by his sisters, Kathleen (John) Wyatt of Milwaukee and Sara Beyer of Appleton; and his nieces and nephews, Michael (Amy) Burmester of Waukesha, Karissa (Josue) Zuber of Beaver Dam, and Jordan, Madelyn, and Emily Beyer, all of Appleton. He is further survived by his great-nieces and great-nephews, friends and relatives.

Bill was welcomed home by his parents, William and Audrey; and his nephew, Nathaniel.

A private family memorial service will be held at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Philip Heyer officiating.

If desired, memorials may be made to St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam or directed to the family for a memorial that will be placed in Bill's honor in the spring.

Thank you to the home health nurses who helped care for Bill; the pastors at St. Stephen's who visited with him and cared for his spiritual needs; and to all of his longtime friends who showed him such loyalty and friendship for so many years.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Private Service
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Kathy and Sara you have my deepest sympathy. Thoughts and prayers are for you and your families during this most difficult time. May Bill rest in peace.
Cindy Zaklan
Family
December 24, 2020
Bill was a dear friend.... I've known him since grade school. He was there for me more than he knew. My prayers and thoughts are with his sisters and their families. Be at peace until we are together again, my brother.
Bill Staab
Friend
December 22, 2020
Kathy & Sara and family, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Dick Leistekow
Family Friend
December 16, 2020
My sympathies to the family and may Bill rest In eternal peace. So saddened to hear of his passing. We had so many good times and many laughs over the years at BDCH. Bill was my mentor and friend. He had a heart of gold and was one of a kind. I know he will continue Gods work from above. You will be missed.
Julie Oestreicher
Friend
December 15, 2020
Bill you were such a good friend to me. Many many talks we had and I will miss you. Strange thing is I thought of you on Sunday, and now I know why. I am sure your parents are happy to see you home. God speed! - Tammy
Tammy Giesick
Friend
December 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy
cheryl bilke
Family
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results