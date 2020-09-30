Osteen, William Leon "Bill"

OTTUMWA – William Leon Osteen, 90, of Horicon, Wis., formerly of Ottumwa, died Sept. 24, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam, Wis.

He was born Dec. 3, 1929, in Moulton, to Lloyd and Eva King Osteen. He married Yolanda M. "Pete" Childs on April 15, 1955. She preceded him in death Nov. 7, 2012.

A 1947 graduate of Ottumwa High School, he served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1952, serving in Korea. Upon his return to Ottumwa he worked 35 years for the Milwaukee, Soo Line Railroad, retiring in 1986 as a conductor.

Bill and Yolanda loved to travel and spent 20 years wintering in Mission, Texas. After his wife passed, he moved to Horicon, Wis., where he resided for the past seven years. He greatly enjoyed attending his great-grandchildren's events and many family gatherings.

Surviving is a daughter, Darcy (Joe) McDonald of Horicon, Wis.; a son, Greg (Rene) Osteen of Waunakee, Wis.; three grandsons, Ryan (Amy) McDonald of Horicon, Wis., Seth (Jessie) McDonald of Oshkosh, Wis., and Chad Osteen of Chicago, Ill.; five great-grandchildren, Josie and Logan McDonald of Horicon, Wis., Nathan, Dylan and Colin McDonald of Oshkosh, Wis.; two sisters, Charlotte Carr and Connie Swanson, both of Ottumwa.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Osteen; a brother, Don Osteen; and a sister, Dorothy Brown.

His body has been cremated. Private memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Reece Funeral Home with the Rev. Jane Brown officiating. Bill's family asks all in attendance to wear masks or an appropriate face covering and adhere to the current social distancing guidelines. For those not able to attend the service, you may watch the service live from the Reece Funeral Home Facebook page.

Public graveside services and inurnment will follow at Shaul Cemetery. Military services will be conducted by Walter B. Schafer Post #775 Veterans of Foreign Wars and O.B. Nelson Post #3 American Legion.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Care.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.