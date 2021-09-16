Tonn, William "Bill"

WESTFIELD - William "Bill" Tonn, age 65, of Westfield, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Sept. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial was at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation was held at church on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m.

Bill, the son of Gerald and Nancy (Larsen) Tonn, was born June 24, 1956, in Oconto, Wis. He attended Green Bay and Peshtigo schools, graduating in 1974. From 1974 to 1981 he worked several factory jobs before enrolling into UW-Platteville. He earned undergraduate degrees in both criminal justice and psychology, and a graduate degree in guidance counseling graduating in 1988. In 1991 he married Tammy Stowers, and together they raised two children in Wisconsin Dells. In 1989, Bill began his career at FCI Oxford, where he worked first as a correctional officer and retired in 2013 as an education specialist, working with those enrolled into the GED program. During the time of his retirement, he has been working as a tutor with CESA 5 schools, assisting those students that require an alternative site for their education.

Bill was a co-Boy Scout leader from the time Nick was 5 through 18. Bill was an avid Packers and Badgers fan, and for the last several months enjoyed fishing on the pond at their new home in Westfield. One of his hobbies enjoyed with both of his children was playing strategic computer games.

Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tammy; son, Nicholas; daughter, Samantha; his sister, Cynthia; and his best friend, Scott Raimer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steven; and sister, Kathleen Darrow.

