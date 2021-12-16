Menu
William "Bill" Welch
1951 - 2021
Welch, William L. "Bill"

ELROY - William L. "Bill" Welch, age 70, of Elroy, Wis., passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wis. He was born Sept. 13, 1951, to LeRoy and Doris "Louise" (Rixey) Welch at the Fort George G. Meade Military Hospital in Baltimore, Md.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Iwanowicz of Camp Douglas, Wis., and Erica Voigt of Wolf Point, Mont.; his grandchildren, Matthew Iwanowicz, Bryant Welch, Beth Voigt, and Emma Voigt; his sister, Cheryl Frantz of Tomah; brother, Ronald (Mary) Welch; along with three nieces and one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Doris "Louise" Welch; infant sister, Sherynn Welch; infant brother, LeRoy L. Welch Jr.; son-in-law, Todd Voigt; and his brother-in-law, Daniel Frantz.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


RIP Bill
Steve Clark
December 17, 2021
