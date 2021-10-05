Menu
William Wills
ABOUT
McFarland High School
FUNERAL HOME
Grasse Funeral Service
119 Industrial Dr
Pardeeville, WI

Wills, William "Bill"

PARDEEVILLE/OXFORD - William "Bill" Wills, 51, of Pardeeville/Oxford, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home in Oxford. He was born Oct. 22, 1969, in Stuttgart, Germany to George and Monika Wills.

Bill graduated from McFarland High School in 1988. He loved volunteering for the Pardeeville and Wyocena Fire Departments and being a Pardeeville EMT. He was in a bowling league for many years. In 2014 he started his lawn care business "A Cut Above the Rest". Bill was an avid fisherman and loved being out on the water. Bill also loved spending time with his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

Bill is survived by his mother, Monika Wills; fiancé' Jody Cotton; daughter, Tiffany Wills; brothers, Jim Wills and Mike (Cristina) Willsl; five stepchildren; six grandchildren; two nieces, Heidi (Chase) Welsh and Ashley (Marcus) Fallon; one nephew, Christopher Wills; two great nieces; four great nephews and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, George Wills; wife, Diane Wills; and grandfather, Dallas Wills.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME in Pardeeville. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Elliott Grasse
119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Grasse Funeral Service
