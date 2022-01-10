Menu
William Ziehme
FUNERAL HOME
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road
Beaver Dam, WI

Ziehme, William O.

BEAVER DAM - William O. Ziehme, age 85, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Bill will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the LOWELL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Funeral services will follow beginning at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Dave Nerswick officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery

Bill was born on May 7, 1936, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Elmer and Meta (Paseweld) Ziehme. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and worked as a carpenter. He then went to work at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam for many years until he retired. He was also the proud owner of Ziehme's Bar in Pumpkin Center, a bar that was in his family for three generations. Bill was united in marriage with Velma Lee Urban on Nov. 23, 1957; she preceded him in death in 1984. On Dec. 9, 1989, he was united in marriage with Shirley (France) Rennhack; Shirley preceded him in death in 2019. Bill enjoyed fishing and shooting trap and was lifetime member of the Pumpkin Center Sportsman's Club.

Survivors include his five sons, Jeff Ziehme, Steve Ziehme, William (Debbie) Ziehme, Jerry (Sandy) Ziehme, and Michael (Jenny) Ziehme; three step-children, Carole "Tunie" (Darvin) Seibert, Serene (Chris) Seufzer, and Darrell Rennhack; a daughter-in-law, Bonny Rennhack; 16 grandchildren, Matthew, Anthony, Jacob, Kayla, Joseph, Jennifer, Janelle, Jordan, Jaxon, Nicholas, Brandon, Andrea, Derek, Vanessa, Dylan, and Haylee; many great-grandchildren; his aunt, Ruth Druecke; other family; and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Velma; his second wife, Shirley; a step-son, Dale "Putz" Rennhack; and two grandchildren, Heather and Joe Seibert.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.


Published by WiscNews.com on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services, Beaver Dam
N7199 North Crystal Lake Road, Beaver Dam, WI
Jan
12
Service
1:30p.m.
Lowell United Church of Christ
601 Watertown Street, Lowell, WI
Burial
Service details to be determined.
Funeral services provided by:
Koepsell-Murray Funeral & Cremation Services
My thoughts and prayers are with all the family.
Bill will be remembered by the many lives he touched with his kindness.
Always smiling, all the laughs and fun times at Pumpkin and fishing trips.
He is in a better place now and reunited with Velma, and the many family and friends he has there.
Cheryl Fehling-Goodrich
Friend
January 11, 2022
Our hearts go out to you and yours in your time of sorrow. Your Dad was a real stand up guy with a kind and generous heart. The memories that were made through your lives will keep him close to your hearts. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. He touched many lives and gave all of us fond memories to remember him by. Please know the you are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
The Netzer Family
Family Friend
January 10, 2022
oh jeff sorry for your loss. had many good times out to punkin center.
sue hafenstein
Friend
January 10, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss...Bill was one of the kindest men I knew! Always had a smile or grin on his face! Found this great picture of him on Shirley's FB page. I've got a lot of wonderful memories of Bil and will hang onto them forever! Dearest Bill, Live Forever now in Everlasting Life!
Lori Retzlaff
Friend
January 9, 2022
