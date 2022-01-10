Ziehme, William O.

BEAVER DAM - William O. Ziehme, age 85, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at his home in Beaver Dam.

Visitation for Bill will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a visitation at the LOWELL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Funeral services will follow beginning at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Dave Nerswick officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery

Bill was born on May 7, 1936, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Elmer and Meta (Paseweld) Ziehme. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School and worked as a carpenter. He then went to work at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam for many years until he retired. He was also the proud owner of Ziehme's Bar in Pumpkin Center, a bar that was in his family for three generations. Bill was united in marriage with Velma Lee Urban on Nov. 23, 1957; she preceded him in death in 1984. On Dec. 9, 1989, he was united in marriage with Shirley (France) Rennhack; Shirley preceded him in death in 2019. Bill enjoyed fishing and shooting trap and was lifetime member of the Pumpkin Center Sportsman's Club.

Survivors include his five sons, Jeff Ziehme, Steve Ziehme, William (Debbie) Ziehme, Jerry (Sandy) Ziehme, and Michael (Jenny) Ziehme; three step-children, Carole "Tunie" (Darvin) Seibert, Serene (Chris) Seufzer, and Darrell Rennhack; a daughter-in-law, Bonny Rennhack; 16 grandchildren, Matthew, Anthony, Jacob, Kayla, Joseph, Jennifer, Janelle, Jordan, Jaxon, Nicholas, Brandon, Andrea, Derek, Vanessa, Dylan, and Haylee; many great-grandchildren; his aunt, Ruth Druecke; other family; and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Velma; his second wife, Shirley; a step-son, Dale "Putz" Rennhack; and two grandchildren, Heather and Joe Seibert.

