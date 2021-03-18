Menu
Wynter Lilly
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
520 East St
Baraboo, WI

Lilly, Wynter Arielle Muszanowski

FORT ATKINSON - Wynter Arielle Muszanowski Lilly has gone on to be with her son, Phoenyx Anthony Jaxson Lilly.

Wynter, age 38, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Merrimac, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison due to complications from diabetes. Wynter was born on July 2, 1982, to Jack and Tammy Muszanowski, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Wynter will be remembered for her strength, tender heart, kindness and love for her friends and family, and her love of reading and music.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jim; his three children, Peter (Robin) and their two children, James and Emma, Zach (Geannie) and daughter, Bobbie; her mother-in-law, Linda Morgan (Charles); father-in-law, James; her parents, Jack and Tammy; brother, Jonathon (Shani); very special nephew, Leilen; grandmother, Violet Singleton; her lifelong BFF, Sydney; and special uncle and godfather, Mark Muszanowski. Wynter is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Phoenyx; grandfather, Dale Singleton; great-grandmother, "Oma" Wilma Neuman; and a very special uncle and godfather, Kevin Wille.

Wynter is our heart; she will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a celebration of Wynter's life at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.


Published by WiscNews.com on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rago-Baldwin Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart goes out to family n friends. We all love her near an far.an wynter an baby boy are always by our side.love will never fad as we all love u very dearly wynter .
Jeannie Lyons
March 20, 2021
We will surely miss you.
Bertha McGee
March 20, 2021
May you feel Gods arms around you at this hard time in your life and be at peace with her Pease. Praying for you and the family
Melody Gustavson
March 19, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 19, 2021
Jess Petropoulos
March 19, 2021
My thoughts, prayers and hugs for all of her family and friends at this very difficult time. Please know I am thinking of you all.
Denine (Dunham) Vanderbilt
March 18, 2021
My sincerest sympathies to you all. I remember Wynter from school (and her brother) She was always a wonderful person.
Bonnie Evert Yanke Gruber
March 18, 2021
Jack, Tammy, Johnathan and Jim We are truly sorry for your loss. We would like to offer you and your family our deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your Daughter, Sister and Wife Rest In Peace.
Michael and Debbie Ochwat
March 18, 2021
Wynter was a wonderful friend and confidant, she will be greatly missed. Her letters will be treasured. She was a sweet person and loyal friend.
Robin Nichols
March 18, 2021
Tammy and family you are in my thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. I remember meeting Wynter many years ago when I worked at the clinic in Prairie du Sac. She had such an awesome spirit!!! Sending you a hug!!!
Tami Schell
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss! My condolences to her family and friends!
Peggy Kresson
March 18, 2021
My heart goes out to you all at this very difficult time. Sending prayers for peace.
Cindy Baumgartner Diehl
March 18, 2021
Prayers for the family. Our deepest condolences.
Glenn and Sue Neumann
March 18, 2021
Till we meet again my friend fly high!
Rusty scheulen
March 18, 2021
