Lilly, Wynter Arielle Muszanowski

FORT ATKINSON - Wynter Arielle Muszanowski Lilly has gone on to be with her son, Phoenyx Anthony Jaxson Lilly.

Wynter, age 38, of Fort Atkinson, formerly of Merrimac, passed away peacefully at UW Hospital in Madison due to complications from diabetes. Wynter was born on July 2, 1982, to Jack and Tammy Muszanowski, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo.

Wynter will be remembered for her strength, tender heart, kindness and love for her friends and family, and her love of reading and music.

Survivors include her loving husband, Jim; his three children, Peter (Robin) and their two children, James and Emma, Zach (Geannie) and daughter, Bobbie; her mother-in-law, Linda Morgan (Charles); father-in-law, James; her parents, Jack and Tammy; brother, Jonathon (Shani); very special nephew, Leilen; grandmother, Violet Singleton; her lifelong BFF, Sydney; and special uncle and godfather, Mark Muszanowski. Wynter is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her son, Phoenyx; grandfather, Dale Singleton; great-grandmother, "Oma" Wilma Neuman; and a very special uncle and godfather, Kevin Wille.

Wynter is our heart; she will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a celebration of Wynter's life at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family.