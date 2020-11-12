Feldman, Yvonne V.

WONEWOC - Yvonne V. Feldman, age 94 years, of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.

She was born on April 18, 1926, to Paulin and Euphrasie Duray in La Louviere, Belgium. On Nov. 3, 1945, Yvonne was united in marriage to Clarence Feldman in La Louviere. Clarence was serving in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre during World War II. Yvonne often spoke of her younger years of life during World War II in Belgium.

Yvonne and Clarence lived in Wonewoc for many years. She worked at Ray-O-Vac, Hamburg Bakery and for many years as the head cook at Wonewoc Center High School. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Ladies Aide and the American Legion Auxiliary. Clarence preceded her in death on May 6, 2002.

Survivors include her children, Paul (Dawn) Feldmann of Wonewoc, Lee (Mary) Feldman of Lyndon Station, Dale Feldman (Scarlet) of Wonewoc and Annette (Kenneth) Hug of Wonewoc; grandchildren, Jeseka, Nick, Katie, Justin, Shawn, Ryan, Colin and Shannon; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Jackson, Charlie, Aubrey, Maddie, Skylar and Nicholas; caregiver and friend, Stacey Smith; and beloved dog, Suzette.

In addition to her husband, Clarence, she was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Kyle Feldman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Wonewoc, with the Rev. Peter Snyder officiating. Burial will be in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Wonewoc. Friends may call at the Church on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting the family; for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.