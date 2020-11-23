Menu
Stanley E. Catchpool
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1938
DIED
November 15, 2020
Stanley E. Catchpool, 82, of York, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in York. He was born July 31, 1938 in Waverly, Iowa to Carl and Fern (Graham) Catchpool. Stanley worked for NPPD as a Lead Communication Tech from 1965 to 1998. He was a member of the York Elks Lodge and the Eagles Club, both of York. Stanley served his country as a member of the United States Navy from 1958-1964.
Stanley was married to Verna Kleier. He was later married to Nancy Harvey.
He is survived by his sons, Greg (Kerrie) Catchpool of Hastings and Scott Catchpool of Omaha and his daughter, Brenda (David) Smidt of Omaha. His step-children include: Gary (Sue) Root of Waverly, Janet Root of Arizona, Kris (Gene) Green of York and David (Dawn) Root of Bertrand; 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald (Lois) Catchpool of Minnesota, Ronald Catchpool of Iowa, Sylvia Poehler of Iowa and Francine (Tom) Lines of Iowa, along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister-in-law, Nancy; brother-in-law, Don Poehler; nephews, Mark Poehler and Brent Poehler.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York, is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
