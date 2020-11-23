Harold C. Ostrander, age 89 of York, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at York. He was born on Jan. 14, 1931 to Frank E. and Ethel (Pace) Ostrander in Bellwood. Harold served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1952-1954. He was then united in marriage to Eva Piper on Oct. 30, 1955 in Benedict.
Harold was employed by Farmland Industries, managing the Benedict and Lawrence Coops for 30 years. He was a member of the Benedict United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Polk American Legion the VFW and Disabled Veterans. He enjoyed coaching baseball, renovating his family's homes, dancing, and socializing over coffee at McDonalds.
Harold is survived by his wife, Eva of York; son, Marty (Cathy) Ostrander of Sutton; daughter, Sue Ostrander of Lincoln; son, Howard (Mary) Ostrander of Hastings; grandchildren: Clinton (Angela) Ostrander, Melissa (Dave) Conyers, Kimberly Lopez, Spencer Ostrander, Devin (Nikki) Ostrander and Simon (Stefanie Ferguson) Ostrander; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Garret, Kaysen, Dawson, Kellan, Madelyn, Abigail, Gianna, Emmitt, and Gunner. Also surviving are his siblings: Elsie Stromburg of Genoa, Frank Ostrander of Polk, James Ostrander of Ord, Nadine Wilcox of Arlington, Robert Ostrander of Lincoln and Lois Champoux of Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond; sister, Elaine; infant brother and three brothers-in-law, Norman Stromburg, Milton Wilcox and Ron Champoux.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Arborville Cemetery, Polk.
COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating for family and close friends (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units, and masks required. Harold's funeral service will be streamed live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook Page.
Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for Parkinson's and Alzheimer's research.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by York News-Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.