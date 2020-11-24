Richard "Dick" Rieger was born on March 29, 1936, in Utica, to Ernest and H Esther (Rurup) Rieger and went home peacefully to his heavenly Father at his home on Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 84 years, 7 months and 22 days.
Richard grew up Southeast of Utica. On June 3, 1955, he was united in marriage to LaDean Pleines at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward and to this union four children were born. Richard farmed until 1985 when he became a full-time semi-truck driver until his retirement in 2014. His favorite hobby was working in his shop where he enjoyed welding and woodworking. Richard was a 50 year member of the Utica Volunteer Fire Department.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Rieger; great-grandson, Dustin Pane and brother-in-law, Maynard Petersen.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, LaDean Rieger of Utica; son, Michael and wife Cindy Rieger of Edgar; daughter, Jolene and husband Michael Franks of Utica; son, Chris and wife Tammie Rieger of Utica; grandchildren, Heath (Jessi) Rieger of Tennessee, Nathan (Lauren) Rieger of New York, Anthony Rieger of Utica, Jake (Sheila) Franks of Lincoln, Jeremiah Franks of Washington, Melissa (Mat) Gulizia of Waverly, Katy Boman of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Layla, Bianka, Kaelin, Abigail; great-great-grandchildren, Bentley and Lillian; two sisters, Ernestine (Ken) Von Bargen and Faye Petersen. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Richard.
Visitation will be held from 1– 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, with the family receiving friends from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Utica with Pastor Jon Dunbar officiating.
Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Utica Cemetery in Utica.
Memorials may be directed to the Rieger family for future designations.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home of Seward and Dwight. Condolences may be left at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
Published by York News-Times on Nov. 24, 2020.