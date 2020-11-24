Howard "Howie" Wurst, 87, Milford, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Seward. He served in US Army, farmed, worked at car dealerships, bred and raised show dogs, and was active in several kennel clubs. Howard was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church, Kiwanis Club, American Legion and the Seward Co. Historical Society. He co-founded Milford's FoodNet among other community projects.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Wendy Dale, Van (Pam) Wurst and Lance (Paula) Wurst; grandchildren, Brent (Angel) Dale, Rhett (Mary) Wurst, Kasey Wurst, Sarah (Nathan) Holst and JoAnna Wurst; great-grandchildren, Paul Dale, Henry, Mae and Eliza Wurst and Sage Holst.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marvene; sisters, Lela Grimes, Doris Heller, Edith Gloystein and Carol (Friedli) Stauffer; son-in-law, Arthur Dale.
Memorial services for Howard will be set at a later date. Burial with military honors will be at Salem Cemetery, Seward County. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Milford. wwwlauberfh.com.
.
Published by York News-Times on Nov. 24, 2020.