Kimberly Folts
1967 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1967
DIED
November 23, 2020
Kimberly Kay Folts, age 53, of York, NE, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Omaha. She was born October 27, 1967 in York, NE, to Paul and Jean (McDevitt) Grotz. On December 16, 2018 Kim was united in marriage to Scott Folts in Las Vegas, NV. Kim worked at the York General Hearthstone for 19 years, and also at Cutter's Corner in York as well. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in York.
Kim was a member of the Eagle's club in York and she loved the outdoors, gardening, and bonfires. But most of all, she loved her family.
Surviving is her husband Scott of York, daughter Lauren (Brett) Swantek of McCool Jct., step-sons Michael (Cheree) Folts and Hunter Folts, step-daughter Whitney Folts, all of York. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren Braxton, Burk, and baby on the way Laney Swantek all of McCool Jct., and Cannon and Chase Folts of York, brother Michael Grotz of Beatrice, and sister Susan Jackson of Sutton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverend Tony Dawson officiating. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units and masks required. Interment to follow at Council Cemetery, west of York. Visitation is scheduled from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, No Visitation will be held on Thanksgiving Day, then from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday.
Service will be broadcasted on the Metz Mortuary Facebook page.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
Published by York News-Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
