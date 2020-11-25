Grace E. Williams of Lincoln, Nebraska was born on October 3, 1927 to Julius F. and Erna (Sternberg) Buell in Gresham, Nebraska.

She attended Gresham High School graduating in 1945.

On June 24, 1950, Grace was united in marriage to Philip R. Williams at St. Mary's Cathedral in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She worked as a secretary for Hixson & Associates.

In her free time she enjoyed baking pies, gardening, games and puzzles. She was a history buff, liked old movies and was an avid Husker football fan.

Grace passed away on November 21, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 93 years, 1 month and 18 days.

She is survived by her children, John Barry (Diane) Williams, Jacksonville, Florida, Lisa Marie (Gary) Mills, Panama City Beach, Florida, Bradley D. Williams, Lincoln, Nebraska and Renee M. (Jerry) Shay, Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Rachel (Jacob) Holman, Bryan Mills, Laura (Logan) Cosby, Erin (Scott) Gropp, Joshua Williams, Sarah Shay; great grandchildren, Hazel Holman, Aster Holman, Cecelia Holman, Jax Gropp, Amelia Gropp, Ava Gropp, Brielle Mills, Emmy Cosby and Xavier Williams.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Erna Buell; husband, Philip Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herbert and Beulah Buell, Cy and Alice Buell; brother, Hugo Buell; sister and brother-in-law, Hannah and Delmer Richters; sister, Florence Buell.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 29, from 3-5 p.m., at the Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A funeral mass will be held Monday, Nov. 30, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham.



Published by York News-Times on Nov. 25, 2020.