Todd Allen Westerbuhr, 52, of Maricopa, Ariz., was born to Larry and Emily (Pfister) Westerbuhr on January 21, 1968, at Lincoln, and died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Maricopa, Ariz.
Survivors include his parents of Geneva and his sister, Janelle (Wayne) Larson of Des Moines, Iowa.
There will be a private family service at the United Methodist Church in Geneva on Monday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m.
Public visitation will take place Sunday, Nov. 29, from 1-8 p.m., at the Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.
Private graveside services will be held at the Geneva Public Cemetery.
Officiating will be Pastor Wayne Larson and Kim Dunker.
A livestream video will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday on Farmer & Son Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
