Edna M. Friesen, 96, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Memorial Community Care.
Graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 30 at Friesen Cemetery southwest of Henderson.Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Interment will be at Friesen Cemetery. Current CDC guidelines will be followed, to protect the safety of everyone masks are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Pediatric Cancer.
Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Edna May Friesen was born on February 16, 1924 in Henderson, Nebraska the daughter of John W. and Ella B. (George) Wiebe, and passed away in Aurora, Nebraska, on November 25, 2020, at the age of 96.
Edna attended Henderson High School. She was a telephone operator in Henderson for eight years before graduating from Grand Island Beauty School in 1951. Edna worked at her beauty shop in Henderson until she retired in 1999.
Edna was united in marriage to Anthony George Friesen on September 13, 1960. The couple lived in Henderson. She had one son, Leroy. Mr. Friesen passed away on December 3, 1965.
Edna was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son; brother, Ward Wiebe; nephew, Mark Peters; great-nephew, Jacob Peters.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Marian Peters of Aurora and Betty Lou Obermiller of Grand Island; two grandchildren, Steve Wiebe and Jamie (Duane) Dahlstrom; and five great-grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.
Published by York News-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.