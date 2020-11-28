John E. Friesen, age 88 of York, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at Henderson. He was born on April 8, 1932 to Jacob and Marie (Thieszen) Friesen at Rural Hamilton County. John graduated Henderson High School in 1950. On Dec. 28, 1955 John was united in marriage to Lela F. Friesen at Henderson. On Oct. 27, 1989 John was united in marriage to Nancy Rice Smith at Waco United Methodist Church.
John was a partner at Hiebner & Friesen Construction and Carpentry in Henderson. He was a member of Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Henderson Fire Department/EMT and Henderson City Council. John enjoyed wood carving, crafts, canning pickles and baking zwieback. He loved his grandchildren and his whole family.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of York; sons, Gene Friesen of Hastings and Kevin (Lisa) Friesen of Henderson; step-son, Rodney Smith of Waco; stepdaughters, Sherri (Rob) Rohren of Colorado Springs Colo. and Jolene Eikenhorst of York; grandchildren, Andrew Friesen, Jonathan Friesen, Rachel (Nick) Theis, Ryan (Kelsey) Rohren, Rebecca (Josh) Felts, Reid (Melissa) Rohren, Erica Tobey, Darren Tobey, Kendra (Kyle) Heidbrink and Kesia Eikenhorst; 12 great- grandchildren, Samuel, Weston, Charlotte, Rigley, Chace, Clara, MaKinley, Kyan, Kanon, Kreyson, Keely and Kirby. He is also survived by his brothers, Gerald (Vernelle) Friesen of Henderson and Elroy (Nancy) Friesen of Greensboro, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and sister, Helen Siebert.
Private Family Services.Visitation is scheduled Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 from 1-9 p.m. at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be given to Bethesda Livestream Fund in lieu of flowers and plants.
Published by York News-Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.