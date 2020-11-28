Thomas R. White, known to many as "Tommy," passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 in McCool Junction. Tommy, age 86, was born April 25, 1934 in rural McCool Junction, to Thomas F. and Clara (Stone) White. Thomas was a life-long member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in McCool Junction, and was a life-time McCool Junction area farmer. He graduated from McCool Junction High School in 1952. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to the States, he married Jean Teaford on Oct. 18, 1959 in McCool Junction. Born to this union were Darren, Kirk, LuAnn, Bradley and Robert.
Thomas was a member of the McCool Junction American Legion Ronald Porter Post #341. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids compete in various sporting events and activities. He enjoyed raising cattle, collecting Allis Chalmers Tractors and Nebraska Football.
He is survived by his sons, Darren White of Lewisville, Texas, Brad (Darcy) White of Exeter, Robert (Becky) White of Lincoln and daughter, LuAnn (Paul) Coffey of McCool Junction. His grandchildren include: Kelsey (Danny) Swatske of Corpus Christi, Texas and their daughters, Eleanor and Emilia; Abby White of Lewisville, Texas; Paul Coffey Jr. of McCool Junction; Phillip (Sadie) Coffey of Shickley and their children Tucker, EmyJay, Frankie and Hank; Jeremy Coffey of McCool Junction; Alicia Coffey of Gordon; Dillan, Claire, Nolan (and fiancé Whitney Valasek), Cameron and Katherine White, all of Exeter; Anna, Max and Sally White, all of Lincoln. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Green of McCool Junction; sister-in-law, Joan Jacobsen of McCool Junction and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Kirk; sisters, Margaret Jo (Dave) George and Carol (George) Smith and his brother Joe.
Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, York with Father John Sullivan officiating. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating (25% occupancy), 6 feet of separation between household units and masks required. Interment to follow at the Fairmont Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 1 – 8 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday at the mortuary in York. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Rosary service 6:30 p.m. Monday evening at St. Joseph Catholic Church in York. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to the family for later designation. Tom's service will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page.
